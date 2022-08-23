Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 391 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

