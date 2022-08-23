Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 942 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

