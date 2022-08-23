Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

