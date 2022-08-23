Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

