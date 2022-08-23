Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,357,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

