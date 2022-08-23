Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Southern were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 229,499 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,434 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

