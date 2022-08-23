Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in V.F. were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,400,000 after purchasing an additional 392,456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

