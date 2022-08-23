Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

