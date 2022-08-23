Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $251,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nucor by 870.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 13.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

