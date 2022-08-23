Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average of $252.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.