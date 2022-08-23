Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $292,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Eaton stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

