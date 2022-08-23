Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $302,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Clorox were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

