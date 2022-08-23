Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FedEx were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $271.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

