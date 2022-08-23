Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 277.0% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 244,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 247.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,329.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 86,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.