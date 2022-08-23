Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lear were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $2,997,879. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 163.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.