Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,881 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

