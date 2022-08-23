Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 273 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

