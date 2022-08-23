Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 364 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

