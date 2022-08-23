Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 492 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

