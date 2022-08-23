Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 577 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

