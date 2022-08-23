Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 630 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 46,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.05 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

