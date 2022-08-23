Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVR were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,208.61 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,243.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,463.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

