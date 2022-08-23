DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $58,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $336,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

