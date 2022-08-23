Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,338 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,506 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

