Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,010 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

