Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 295 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,279,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GIB opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CGI

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.