Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,753 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

