Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

