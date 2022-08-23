DOC.COM (MTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $120,408.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

