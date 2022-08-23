Doctors Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $847,473.41 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $847,473.41 and $42,977.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.