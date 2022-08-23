Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Dollar General worth $84,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $248.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

