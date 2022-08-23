Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 299,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

