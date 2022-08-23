Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

ECL opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.