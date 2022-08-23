Edge (EDGE) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edge (EDGE) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $12,089.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00078962 BTC.

Edge Profile

EDGE is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

