Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,378,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $507.00 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.03. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.