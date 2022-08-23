ELYSIA Reaches One Day Volume of $886,767.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $886,767.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELYSIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

