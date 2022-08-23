Elysian Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.79 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $247,891.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

