Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,703,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENTF stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.