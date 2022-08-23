Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

TCN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

TSE:TCN opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

