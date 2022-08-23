Essentra (LON:ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.
Essentra Price Performance
Essentra stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £692.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2,550.00. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.42).
Essentra Company Profile
