Essentra (LON:ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

Essentra Price Performance

Essentra stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £692.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2,550.00. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.42).

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.