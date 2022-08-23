Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

AQUA opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.