Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exelon were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 36,903 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

