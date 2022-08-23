F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in F5 were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.