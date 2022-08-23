F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in F5 were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F5 Price Performance
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
F5 Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
