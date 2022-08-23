Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81,745 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

