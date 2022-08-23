Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $330,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.