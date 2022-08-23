Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $387,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 150.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 31.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 67,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $6,118,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7 %

MS opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

