Financial Review: Humacyte (HUMA) and Its Peers

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Humacyte to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte 1,437.40% -78.64% -31.73% Humacyte Competitors -4,257.09% -197.75% -32.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Humacyte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 3 0 2.50 Humacyte Competitors 646 3520 10256 150 2.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 175.47%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.81%. Given Humacyte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than its peers.

9.3% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million -$26.48 million -28.13 Humacyte Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.81

Humacyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte’s peers have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Humacyte beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

