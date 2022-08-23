First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

First National has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

