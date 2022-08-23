First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
First National has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
First National Stock Performance
NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $23.96.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
