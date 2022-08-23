Folder Protocol (FOL) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,552.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187,384.44 and $19,552.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083422 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00774131 BTC.
About Folder Protocol
Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.
Folder Protocol Coin Trading
