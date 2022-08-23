Folder Protocol (FOL) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,552.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187,384.44 and $19,552.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00774131 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

