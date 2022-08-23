Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Holdings Cut by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

